Central Oklahoma (1-2) at 2 NW Missouri State (2-0)
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bearcat Stadium
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM
When NORTHWEST has the ball
Bearcat fans will see a new face under center this week at home. Sophomore Mike Hohensee earned his first start last week after Braden Wright underwent surgery the week prior to facing UCM. Hohensee accounted for four passing touchdowns and two rushing scores, completing 14 of 18 passes for 260 yards. Al McKeller is second in the MIAA at 129 yards per game on the ground with two total touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving. Kaden Davis leads Northwest with 69 yards receiving per game and an MIAA-leading three touchdowns. Northwest scored just 15 points in Week 1 but racked up 47 points and 511 yards in Week 2. The Central Oklahoma defense is giving up just 21 points per game and allowed just 10 points last week in a loss to Missouri Southern. The Bronchos allow 213 yards passing and 130 yards rushing per game. Michael Slater is second in the MIAA with 5.5 tackles for loss.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
When UCO has the ball
Central Oklahoma has struggled the last two weeks offensively since exploding for 24 first-half points against Missouri Western in Week 1. Quarterback Stephon Brown has tallied just 240 yards and three interceptions through the air the last two weeks, though he still averages nearly 60 yards on the ground. Northwest leads the MIAA in defense, giving up just seven points and 76 yards rushing per game. The Bearcats are second-to-last in passing defense with 283.5 yards allowed per game, though they’ve allowed just one score with three INTs at 46.4% passing. Jackson Barnes leads the defense with 8.5 tackles per game, adding four pass breakups and an interception.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
LAST TIME OUT
No. 7 Northwest 59, UCO 10 — The Bearcats dominated the Bronchos in 2019 after a three-hour rain delay. Imoni Donadelle returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a score. Braden Wright then threw a 48-yard TD on the first offensive play.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — UCO 31, No. 4 Northwest 21
2017 — No. 1 Northwest 17, UCO 10
NOTABLE
This week serves as Northwest’s home opener after a Week 2 game vs. Lincoln was canceled. … The Bearcats are holding Family Weekend for their first home game since the 2019 playoffs. … Northwest and UCO are 2 of the 7 schools with at least 600 D-II wins.
