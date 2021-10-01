No. 2 Northwest (3-0) at Missouri Western (2-2)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Yager Stadium; Topeka, Kansas
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM, KFEQ 680 AM, 95.3 FM;
When WESTERN has the ball
Missouri Western has proven itself to be among the most lethal passing attacks in the MIAA and the nation. The Griffons lead the conference at more than 360 yards per game through the air led by Anthony Vespo’s 1,360 yards, 11 TDs and 6 interceptions. Traveon James is second in the MIAA with 379 yards receiving, while Cooper Burton isn’t far behind with 355. Hezekiah Trotter tallied a 122-yard game against Washburn and has 236 yards on the year on 26.2 yards per catch. Brandon Hall, who is seventh in the MIAA with 245 yards rushing, also has 155 yards receiving. Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. is second in the MIAA with 5 rushing TDs and 194 yards. But the Northwest defense has allowed just 14 points in 3 games and allows just 280 yards per game, holding opponents to 41 yards rushing. Northwest’s passing defensive efficiency is tops in the MIAA, allowing just 49.1% of passes to be completed. Jackson Barnes leads the way with 5 TFLs, 4 PBUs and 1 INT. Three others also have multiple PBUs for the Bearcats.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
When NORTHWEST has the ball
Northwest averages 33 points per game, which has seen the Bearcats dominate on the ground behind Al McKeller. The UNIDY transfer leads all running backs in years by 100 with 405 yards on the ground, and he also has a 44-yard TD reception to his name. Mike Hohensee will make his third career start at QB in place of Braden Wright, hoping to build on a 71% completion percentage with 511 yards and 6 TDs passing with another 20 rushing attempts and three scores. Alex Tatum has been the top target with 17 catches for 257 yards and 2 TDs. Kaden Davis has three touchdowns on 6 catches for 138 yards. Western’s defense has allowed 34.8 points per game, which included 47 points last week to Washburn. The Griffons rank fourth in run defense but last in pass defense at more than 340 yards per game. Western is also last in the MIAA with just two sacks. D.J. Stirgus has 9 PBUs while Sam Webb has 4, and the Griffons have 4 INTs so far. Evan Chohon leads the MIAA with 47 tackles.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
LAST TIME OUT
No. 6 Northwest 45, Missouri Western 35 — The Griffons battled back from a 28-7 deficit early in the second quarter to lead 35-31 in the fourth, but Northwest responded with back-to-back TDs to end the game.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — No. 5 Northwest 28, Missouri Western 6
2017 — No. 18 Northwest 30, Missouri Western 0
NOTABLE
Northwest has won the last seven in the series and has lost just twice since 2004. … The last two meetings were in Week 1 of the season. … Missouri Western is 2-0 at home this year.
