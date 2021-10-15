No. 2 Northwest Missouri State (5-0) at (RV) Washburn (4-2)
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bearcat Stadium
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM
When NORTHWEST has the ball
Sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee leads the nation in passing efficiency at 201.1. Hohensee is 61-of-84 passing for 924 yards. He has thrown 11 touchdowns against 3 interceptions. Hohensee's pass completion percentage (72.6%) ranks No. 2 in the country. Hohensee also leads the nation in yards per pass attempt (11.00). Senior wide receiver Kaden Davis ranks No. 2 in the MIAA and leads the Bearcats with 5 touchdown receptions. Al McKeller ranks 2nd in the MIAA and No. 5 in the nation in rushing yards per game (133.4). Peyton Lane leads the Washburn defense with 26 tackles and 1 fumble recovery. Washburn has allowed the 2nd-fewest first downs.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
When Washburn has the ball
Mitch Schurig is 9th in the nation in completion percentage (67.2) and passing touchdowns (18), 11th in passing yards (1,812), 13th in passing yards per game (302.0) and 17th in points responsible for (108). WR James Letcher, Jr. is 13th in the nation in all-purpose yards at 158.8 yards per game. The Ichabods are ranked 17th in the nation in third-down conversions. The Northwest defense ranks No. 4 in the nation in scoring defense by allowing 8.0 points per game. They are tied for the nation’s fewest touchdowns allowed (4). Northwest has not allowed a point in the fourth quarter this season. Northwest gives up just 48.4 rushing yards per game.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
LAST TIME OUT
No. 7 Northwest 38, Washburn 17 — Braden Wright threw for 278 yards and 2 TDs with a rushing TD while Justin Rankin added 2 rushing TDs.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — No. 6 Northwest 38, Washburn 17
2017 — No. 1 Northwest 20, Washburn 14
NOTABLE
Northwest has won 15 straight matchups with Washburn. Northwest has won 13 consecutive games in Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.