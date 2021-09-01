4 Northwest Missouri State (0-0) at Fort Hays State (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Lewis Field Stadium — Hays, Kansas
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM
When NORTHWEST has the ball
Northwest Missouri State’s offense is on the tutelage of the Bearcats’ first coordinator from outside the program since the early ‘90s in Todd Sturdy. He joins an offense led by junior Braden Wright, who’s 7th all-time in Northwest’s career total offense ranks. He was second-team All-MIAA with 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air and another 753 yards and 12 scores on the ground. He receives a boost in ground presence with the addition of UIndy senior running back Al McKeller, who had 3,448 yards and 42 scores on the ground. Imoni Donadelle corralled over 600 yards and eight receiving scores. The offensive line is anchored by All-American Tanner Owen. Fort Hays is led up front by All-MIAA senior Javaris Sanders and in the back end by junior defensive back Starks. The safety led the team in solo tackles and interceptions. FHSU ranked second in the MIAA in scoring defense at 21.3 points in 2019, holding five teams under 10 points.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
When FORT HAYS has the ball
Northwest’s calling card each year comes in a dominant front seven, and 2021 doesn’t seem any different. Three starters return on the line, led by leading sacker Zach Howard, who took down QBs 8 times. Sam Roberts added 10 TFLs and 5 sacks in 2019. Maryville grad Elijah Green and senior Noah Williams are new to the starting rotation. They return three linebackers with starting experience in All-MIAA LBs Sam Phillips and Jackson Barnes, as well as Brody Buck. The Bearcats will have an entirely new secondary. Fort Hays rose to become the 4th-ranked passing offense in the nation in 2019 at 331.3 yards per game and 6th in red zone offense by scoring on 52 of 56 chances. The Tigers returns All-MIAA QB Chance Fuller and wideout Manny Ramsey, as well as two offensive linemen. Ramsey finished with 808 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Fuller threw for 3,344 yards and 35 touchdowns. The Tigers have new options in the backfield in a former Oregon redshirt and a Harding transfer.
Advantage: FORT HAYS
LAST TIME OUT
Northwest Missouri State 36, Fort Hays State 33 — Fort Hays State blew a 17-0 lead before kicking a 56-yard FG to force OT. FHSU then fumbled the ball in double OT before a walk-off field goal by the Bearcats to secure the 2019 MIAA title.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — Fort Hays 17, Northwest 16
2017 — Fort Hays 13, Northwest 12
2016 — Northwest 28, Fort Hays 7
2015 — Northwest 45, Fort Hays 24
NOTABLE
The last three meetings have included a double-OT affair and two one-point games. ... Northwest has won 7 straight in Hays. Northwest hasn’t lost a season opener since 2010 when they lost four-straight openers. ... They haven’t lost an MIAA opener since 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.