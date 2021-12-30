Northwest Missouri State senior defensive lineman Sam Roberts claimed the Cliff Harris Award on Thursday, which honors the nation's small college defensive player of the year.
Presented annually by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings, the award represents players across Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities.
The 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive lineman from Waynesville, Missouri, led the No. 2-ranked Bearcat defense and helped guide Northwest to a final national ranking of No. 4 and an 11-2 record.
Finishing his senior season with 18 tackles for loss, Roberts was a first-team AFCA and D2CCA All-American, as well as a second-team AP All-American.
He also was named the National Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year and the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Roberts will be presented the Cliff Harris Trophy at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's annual awards banquet on Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.