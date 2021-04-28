During the postseason, Ryan Hawkins planned to return for one more year with the Bearcats, so the decision to leave Maryville was not an easy one.
“That was probably my biggest factor in all of this was the thought of 10 years down the road. Am I going to regret not exploring a different option or anything like that? But you know, Northwest is a hard place to leave, and I'll cry like a baby when I have to leave Maryville,” Hawkins said.
After five years in Maryville, Hawkins has entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer for his final year of eligibility.
“I had a couple buddies back home that I talked to one of them had a pretty similar situation in college, and his biggest piece of advice was, whatever you decide to do, there's no wrong answer, but there's one answer that will challenge you in life. It'll get you out of your comfort zone,” Hawkins said. “I’m kind of ready for that challenge I guess. I feel guilty about leaving Maryville, but I've had a great experience here, and it'll always be my home.”
One of the greatest players to ever wear the Bearcat green and white, Hawkins holds the program record with 131 games played and he’s among the all-time leaders in steals, rebounds, field goals, points, 3-pointers and double-doubles.
This year, he averaged 25.9 points in eight games between the MIAA Tournament, Central Regional and Elite Eight with three 30-point games. He was named the Elite Eight’s Most Outstanding Player behind a 31-point, 18-rebound game in the national championship victory over West Texas A&M.
Hawkins said, “I just feel like as a team we played so well down the stretch. You know, I hit a couple of shots, but it was because I was getting wide open looks because my guards and everyone on the court just draws so much attention.”
A redshirt when Northwest won the 2017 title, Hawkins is now one of four active players in all of NCAA basketball with 2,000 points and 900 rebounds.
As he leaves Northwest, he does so as a three-time national champion and a two-time MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
“I feel like in most programs, you can have kids that have success and want to go on to the next level. Whereas at Northwest, we've had kids for years that could excel at the next level and everyone stayed. So I feel pretty selfish about breaking that trend. But at the same time, I would normally be done with my playing career. So I feel like it's kind of my last chance to experience something else in life before I get a job,” Hawkins said.
But moving on from what he helped build in five years was a hard pill to swallow.
“It was very emotional,” Hawkins said. “I’d kind of been talking with McCollum about it a little bit last week, never an easy conversation to have and then talking with all the guys, they were obviously very supportive just goes to show the quality of dudes that we have, but it was very emotional and a lot of tears were shed. But that's life. I was gonna have to move on from them at some point, but you know, they're real dudes. So they’ll be my friends for life. I'll be thankful for that.”
Hawkins said plenty of school have already reached out to him, but he’s narrowed down some factors he wants in his next step.
“I feel like it’ll just be like the feeling of the campus if that makes any sense. I am a big family guy, though. So being close to family will be important. I'm not going to go to one of the like East Coast or West coast, nothing like that. That's just way too far for me,” Hawkins said.
As he says goodbye to Northwest Missouri State, where his name is etched in the history books, he’ll never forget one thing.
“Just the way that everyone makes you feel,” Hawkins said. “Every school says they’re a family but you don't really truly understand what a family is until you experience Northwest. In the way that the athletic department interacts like within each other you know, you have Coach (Mark) Rosewell, the tennis coach who's up there wishing you luck every single day. Just the support all the way top to bottom in that building is unmatched.”
