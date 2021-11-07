Northwest Missouri State didn’t disappoint in the program’s first MIAA Tournament home game.
Sophomore forward Kaylie Rock, who earned first-team All-MIAA honors earlier in the week, netted a hat trick within the first minute of the second half and powered the No. 3-seeded Bearcats past No. 6 Washburn 5-0 on Sunday at Bearcat Pitch.
“It felt really good. There was just a different energy today,” Rock said. “We came out, didn’t wanna feel too confident. We knew we had a good (win) against them the first time. We didn’t think too much of ourselves and just put it all together.”
It’s the second MIAA Tournament win for the program, which is now in the third year of a turnaround under head coach Marc Gordon, the MIAA Co-Coach of the Year. The Bearcats (13-5-1) dominated from start to finish, outshooting the Ichabods (9-7-2) by a margin off 22-6 with few chances serving much of a real threat.
“They really showed up for one another today and anticipated the game not to be the same result as when we played them earlier in the year,” Gordon said, referring to Northwest’s 5-0 win Oct. 1. “It was just a really good performance in all aspects of the game from this group today.”
Rock started the scoring in the eighth minute when redshirt freshman Sophie Cissell pushed the ball down the left touchline and crossed it to Rock, who outran her defender to the near post and pushed it past the keeper.
Cissell netted a goal of her own in the 23rd minute when she outran her defender and snuck the ball under the goalkeeper.
“That was good. I haven’t scored very much this season, but I went for it and it felt good,” Cissell said. “I was just trying to get as close to the goal as possible … and shot it myself.”
In the 32nd minute, sophomore Teagan Blackburn turned in the box and found Rock, who beat two defenders to the ball and placed the shot in the back of the net for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Sixth-one seconds into the second half, Rock completed the hat trick on a pass from Kaitlyn Case to her 10th goal of the year. With the bench cleared in the close minutes, freshman Emma Franklin scored her first collegiate goal for a 5-0 win.
Northwest will travel to Warrensburg for the MIAA Tournament semifinals and will face No. 2 Emporia State on Friday.
The other semifinal will feature No. 1 UCM and No. 4 Central Oklahoma, which beat Missouri Western 0-1 on Sunday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
