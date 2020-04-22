As teams adjust to this unique offseason, coaches also are figuring out how to maintain evaluating and communicating with their recruiting prospects.
The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team in particular already had a number of 2021 recruits visit campus last fall and attend football games.
Head coach Austin Meyer said that helped in this situation because the Bearcats have now formed relationships with those athletes.
Junior guard Jaelyn Haggard added during this time, athletes need to stay up to date on their end as well.
"Letting them know that you're interested and how passionate about your sport that you are, what can you do to get better. Hudl videos, highlight reels, whatever you have, obviously at this point, you have to make do with what you have," Haggard said.
Since taking over at the helm two years ago, Meyer has fared well on the recruiting track.
With a stacked roster next fall, Meyer added three players who have "played a high level of AAU" joining the team: Jillian Fleming (Liberty, Missouri), Molly Hartnett (Overland Park, Kansas) and Caely Kesten (Lawrence, Kansas).
"If we just get everybody in our program to make huge jumps this offseason, throw in some new kids, I think we'll be able to continue to grow as a program," Meyer said.
In its most recent statement, The Amateur Athletic Union, or AAU, has decided to extend the temporary suspension of licensed AAU events through April 30.
So with AAU basketball not happening anytime soon, the Bearcats are turning to different methods of evaluating high school talent.
“This is a time where AAU gets going and you can really evaluate those 2021 recruits that will be seniors next year. This is when offers come out so I think now, it's just about watching a lot more film," Meyer said.
Meyer added his staff has helped tremendously in the task of recruiting as he and his wife battled coronavirus.
"Thankfully, we have such a great staff, I haven't had a great focus of contacting kids, but they've been great keeping me in the loop," Meyer said. "But it's tough for everybody because nobody can get out."
"I think the biggest thing is just showing them your interest and your passion and I think that could go a long way for you," Haggard said.