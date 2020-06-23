The opportunity to play tennis in the United States is something Vera Alenicheva has worked for her whole life.
“It’s always been a thing in the family -- we’ve all been motivated all the time. I came here and nothing changed. I’m still who I am. I still want to work hard.”
Hailing from Moscow, the Northwest Missouri State tennis player earned her stripes this year.
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association named Alenicheva the Central Region Rookie of the Year after her debut season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alenicheva posted a 9-1 record for the Bearcats last season, and was a perfect 8-0 at No. 2 singles in the dual portion of the campaign.
“To get rookie of the year in the region, that’s hard work to obtain,” Northwest Missouri State head tennis coach Mark Rosewell said. “That’ll give her self-confidence and even more incentive to work harder to go out to win more championships in individual and team, and be nationally ranked and all the things that go with that. That’s just a tremendous motivator.”
She also notched a doubles mark of 6-2, including a 4-1 mark at No. 2 doubles with teammate Julia Aliseda in the spring.
Alenicheva added, “I was surprised I earned it because the season was cut short and frankly, I feel like I could do even better. This award is really motivating for me so I’m really thankful for that.”
When she initially found out about the honor, Alenicheva needed some help from Google.
“I was like ‘What! This is crazy.’ First of all, I didn’t actually know the translation of what a rookie is, but I mean it’s pretty cool, especially ITA, a lot of people told me it’s a big deal,” Alenicheva said. “I was really happy and surprised.”
But to Rosewell, it was no surprise at all.
“I don’t think she lost a match in the spring and she was playing a number two, so that’s really outstanding for a freshman. She was 17 at the time. She just turned 18, so she was very young too,” Rosewell said.
On the heels of becoming an adult in America, Alenicheva was quick to point out her independence and diligence came at a very young age.
She credits her family for instilling in her the recipe for success.
“I always work like I can’t stop. If I stop, I feel guilty you know, I feel like, ‘Well, I should’ve done it. I should’ve accomplished that,’” Alenicheva said. “This feeling is always chasing me. I can’t even spend a day without going for a round and doing something for my body for tennis.”
“That’s why she’s in such good condition,” Rosewell added. “I almost can’t keep her out of the weight room or the fitness center or whatever. She just loves to work out.”
With her sights set on progress, Alenicheva plans to work more on her footwork and her shots this offseason, as well as focus on team relationships and bonding.
“I think she’s capable, you know she showed us last year in the fall and spring, of being a legitimate number one player for us. We still need to work on her doubles a little bit, but she can be an outstanding doubles player too with just a little more work and coaching,” Rosewell said.
“I’m really looking forward to meeting our new freshman girls. I think we’re going to be a really good team,” Alenicheva said. “I hope this season will be held and we’re still going to travel as a team and life will be normal, so we’re praying for that.”