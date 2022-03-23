EVANSVILLE, Ind. — On the verge of clinching their third straight national title, the Northwest Missouri State men believe they’re clicking at the right time entering the Final Four.
“Just we're all on the same page. Just in practice, we just rip it out just time and time again,” Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard said. “I just feel like the chemistry on this team is just this unmatched.”
Coming off a record-setting performance against Bentley in the Elite Eight, the Bearcats (32-5) are yet again dominating in the NCAA Division II national tournament.
But Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins, who is now a two-time NABC Player of the Year, admits it took his team some time to arrive.
“I feel like just over the year, our chemistry has gotten better and better,” Hudgins said. “In this part of the season, rather than earlier in the season, I feel like we were kind of disconnected a little bit. Now we're really compact. We're talking to each other. Our hands are active, we're getting deflections on the ball and we're just fighting for each other.”
After totaling more losses than the last three seasons combined, the road to Evansville was anything but easy.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum knew if he wanted the Bearcats to remain in the hunt for another national crown, it all came back to the basics.
“I think just we keep things the same throughout the year and we try to get better and better at the basic fundamentals defensively,” McCollum said.
That’s what allowed the Bearcats to stifle Bentley on Tuesday en route to advancing to the Final Four, setting a new Elite Eight-low and a season-low 43 points in the shot-clock era.
“We've got good feet-movers,” McCollum said. “Luke Waters, Trevor (Hudgins), Isaiah (Jackson), Diego Bernard are as good of feet-movers as there is. They just move their feet so well and then Wes (Dreamer) is an extremely intelligent defender back there, which helps a lot.”
If the Bearcats go on to clinch their third straight national crown, they'll be the first team to ever do so at the Division II level.
Even though the two-time defending national champions know what it takes to survive and advance in March, McCollum wanted the 2021-22 Bearcats to write their own story from the beginning.
“We made T-shirts at the beginning of the year and it was, ‘Inconvenient basketball,’ and we tried to make everything extremely inconvenient so that we're not entitled and that's just what this group is. Just unentitled, kind of grimy, gritty, and that's just who they're gonna be and again, next game hopefully it'll be another gritty game,” McCollum said.
“Just gonna have to keep with it.”
The Bearcats face No. 8-seeded Black Hills State (26-7) in the Final Four on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
