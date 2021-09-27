Northwest senior wide receiver Alec Tatum and senior linebacker Jackson Barnes have been named the MIAA football offensive and defensive athletes of the week.
Tatum tallied 11 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-0 win against Central Oklahoma. Tatum produced the seventh 200-yard receiving game in program history. His 205 receiving yards rank as the fourth-highest single-game total in Bearcat history. Tatum nabbed a 44-yard Hail Mary at the close of the first half, and then latched on to a 28-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Barnes led the Bearcat defense with three tackles-for-loss and a sack as the Bearcats limited UCO to 122 yards of total offense, including negative-28 rushing yards, and eight total first downs. It marks the second consecutive week that Barnes has earned the MIAA’s top defensive weekly honor.
