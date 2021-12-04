BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — When the Northwest Missouri State football team made the 10-hour trek to play No. 1 Ferris State in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals, the No. 3 Bearcats were hoping to avenge back-to-back season-ending losses to the Bulldogs from 2018 and 2019.
Those hopes fell drastically short, as Northwest had its season come to a close for a third straight postseason against Ferris with a 41-20 loss Saturday afternoon at Top Taggart Field.
“They’re a really good football team. They’ve been playing at a high level for several years,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “I don’t feel like we played our best football game today, but I’m not somebody that makes excuses. I think you have to give a lot of credit to them and their players and the work they put into their program. We just got beat.”
The Bulldogs (13-0) used the first few drives of the game to show the Bearcats (11-2) that it wasn’t going to be an easy task if they wanted to return to Maryville with their first win over Ferris since Dec. 10, 2016.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Northwest went three-and-out to give the ball to Ferris for its first possession of the game. Led by second-string sophomore quarterback Mylik Mitchell, who replaced injured starting quarterback Jared Bernhardt in the Bulldogs’ second-round win over Grand Valley State, the Bulldogs marched 65 yards down the field and scored in eight plays.
The Bearcats responded on the next drive when junior quarterback Braden Wright connected with junior wideout Jamar Moya for a 19-yard touchdown. A missed PAT assured the Bearcats wouldn’t tie or lead, though.
That’s when Mitchell started Ferris’ onslaught, eventually responding to Northwest’s answer with a 36-yard dash to the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.
“I was just trying to get in the end zone, man,” Mitchell said in the aftermath of Ferris’ 21-point win. “It’s a pretty big box to get in, so gotta get in it.”
“He’s a good player. He made plays,” Northwest senior linebacker Jackson Barnes said of Mitchell. “There’s some plays we wish we had back that we didn’t make, and he’s a good player.”
Ferris scored another touchdown before Northwest found the end zone again when senior running back Al McKeller bulldozed his way to a 31-yard score. But it didn’t matter, because Ferris scored with 45 seconds left in the first half to take a 27-13 lead into the break. The Bulldogs’ 27 first-half points was the most allowed by Northwest since Oct. 29, 2005.
“I’ll be honest with you, I felt comfortable — I was still OK going into half,” Rich Wright said. “I mean, we were still fine and in decent position. We just couldn’t get over the hump. As the third quarter started to dwindle when they hit that score, that’s when things really started to flip and get tough.”
The score Rich Wright mentioned was a 5-yard rush from Ferris running back Jeremy Burrel, a Ferris possession that was set up by a three-and-out from the Bearcats. It was a series of plays that was emblematic for all but three of the Bearcats’ 14 drives throughout the entirety of four quarters.
Northwest’s offense was stifled by Ferris’ defense, turning the ball over four times and failing to convert on two fourth downs, including one on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line that would’ve made it 34-20 toward the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“We missed a couple of assignments,” said McKeller, who finished with 74 yards rushing on 16 carries. “Just a couple of underthrown balls, overthrown balls, blocks. I mean, runs weren’t the best, but it was really just us.”
Instead, Braden Wright was stuffed at the goal line, and the Bulldogs took over. Ferris running back Tyler Minor provided the dagger in a game that was seemingly already over when he turned a broken play at the line of scrimmage into an 80-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 41-13 lead with a little more than 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs rushed for 245 yards against the Bearcats, who entered the contest allowing 57.4 rushing yards per game, the second-best mark in D-II. It tied the most yards rushing Northwest had given up all season, a performance that matched that of Harding’s during the Bearcats’ 28-9 win over the Bisons in the second round.
Ferris had 415 yards of offense en route to putting up 41 points on Northwest, the most scored against the Bearcats since a 41-16 loss to MIAA foe Pitt State on Dec. 3, 2011, in the quarterfinals.
And now, for the third time in as many seasons, the Bearcats will enter the offseason earlier than they would’ve liked to on the heels of a loss to the Bulldogs.
McKeller, who transferred to Northwest after spending three years at the University of Indianapolis, is grateful for his time as a Bearcats. It’s given him a second chance, he said, and that’s something he’ll remember forever.
“This is my best experience I ever had my whole college career,” McKeller said. “I’m just blessed to be a part of Northwest.”
