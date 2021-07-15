Since last summer, Northwest men’s basketball head coach Ben McCollum had a plan.
“We had a conversation,” Northwest associate head coach Zach Schneider said. “He had brought up possibly promoting me to associate head coach and he just gave me a call two weeks ago and kind of broke the news to me and just said, ‘Congratulations, you've earned it.’”
From player to coach, Schneider’s transition to McCollum’s right-hand man was rather smooth.
Austin Meyer last held the job title starting in 2015 before he took over the Northwest women’s basketball program in 2018.
Although the vacancy lasted for three seasons, Schneider’s promotion was an obvious move for McCollum.
“It was a pretty short conversation. We've got a really good working relationship and we both respect each other quite a bit ... I'm really lucky working for one of the best head coaches in the country. So it obviously says a good amount about what he thinks about my work ethic,” Schneider said.
After his four-year playing career with the Bearcats, Schneider stayed with the team for the 2017-2018 season as a graduate assistant.
Meyer left after that season and Schneider took over as the team's assistant coach, a position he held for three straight years.
“Going into my senior year, I kind of started leaning towards possibly wanting to stay with the program and coaching, and then things just kind of worked out with other staff members leaving, like coach Meyer,” Schneider said. “So things just kind of worked out for me to move up like I did and obviously putting in the work, and obviously having really good people around me as well made it pretty easy.”
When you attend a Northwest basketball game, it’s pretty easy to see why the team has clinched three national titles in five years.
Behind one of the most successful programs in the country is a staff full of Bearcat alums on the bench who played on the same hardwood as the players they’re coaching.
Schneider knows Northwest’s close culture perpetuates that continued success.
“I think that's kind of how (McCollum) likes to roll,” Schneider said. “I mean, you see it a lot around Northwest, not just with men's basketball, a lot of former players stick around and that's kind of a testament to the culture that the athletics department has built and then each individual program.”
Ahead of a new season with another national championship to defend and a new job title, Schneider said his expectations remain the same.
“I’m not going to do anything different. I'm just going to show up to work every day like I have the past four years for (McCollum) and put my best foot forward and try and make this program as good as it can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.