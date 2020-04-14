Northwest basketball forward Ryan Welty is no stranger to accolades.
Before joining the Bearcats as a senior at Park Hill South High School, he earned the Suburban Conference Player of the Year award after winning co-player of the year honors as a junior.
Once Welty made the move to Maryville, Missouri, for his freshman season at Northwest Missouri STate, he played in all 36 games and saw the Bearcats win their first national championship in 2017.
Two years later, the team went undefeated and won another national title.
So, this was the year Welty and the Bearcats felt primed to do it all over again.
“Coming off a 38-0 season is really difficult, to especially come out and win every game every night,” Welty said. “We bounced back. ... I really think that we were hitting our groove at the right time.”
The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward almost had it all, until the opportunity to win yet another championship fell out of his grasp.
“I really feel like we could’ve won it all if things weren’t cancelled,” Welty said.
Plus, he needed just six more wins this postseason to become part of the winningest class in college basketball history over all NCAA divisions.
Villanova currently has the most wins over a four-year stretch with 136. The Bearcats sat at 131 wins before the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19, just six victories why of claiming the top spot outright.
“I think it’s really cool to be able to say hey, we had an opportunity to pass up this record. Obviously there’s a bunch of what-if scenarios we all can play out but just to be able to possibly break it is really cool our seniors had a chance to do,” Welty said.
Welty didn’t need one more award or one more notch in the record books to make his mark, however.
His impact on the program was visceral, full of dedication and skill.
“I call him Mr. Dependable. You look at stat sheets and he plays 40 minutes a game generally. You don’t even have to pay attention to him. He’s always there. He’s always dependable,” head coach Ben McCollum said.
Welty added, “Every day of practice I try to bring a bunch of effort and do my job so I think that’s where he got that nickname. I try to play to my strengths and basically play my role which was to rebound the ball, make threes and guard shooters.”
As he says goodbye to the place he’s called home for four years, he does so as the NCAA’s active 3-point percentage leader, shooting 184-of-362 at 50.8 percent from behind the arc.
Welty’s career averages ended on a high note as well, as he shot .511 from three-point range and .522 from the field.
“When it comes to game time, I’ve been saying this all four years. I didn’t really have to do a whole lot, because we had such great guards and great players and I just basically had to relocate…I would just be ready to knock down shots.”
Welty also made an influence as a Bearcat fan favorite, with his own “Ryan Welty Fan Page” on Twitter with more than 300 followers.
In a tweet in March, Welty said: “The 130-plus wins and two national championships are cool, but I’ll forever be grateful for the memories and relationships I made with everyone.”
Although he missed just one more record for the history books, Welty leaves the program better than he found it.
“You can always count on him. He’s been that way for four seasons. Whoever hires him in his future job is going to be excruciatingly lucky because he’s elite,” McCollum added.
“I think that’s the coolest part is getting to know people on and off the court and making memories,” Welty said. “Being able to play with some of my best friends and develop those relationships is really cool.”
Welty plans to graduate from Northwest Missouri State this May.