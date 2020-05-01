Chris-Ebou Ndow wasn’t sure basketball would be a part of his future plans after concluding his career at Northwest Missouri State in spring 2018.
Two years later, Ndow has latched on to playing the toughest basketball of his career as a power forward for Denain ASC Voltaire, a team in northern France. Further growth is on hold for now due to COVID-19.
“The whole season had been an emotional roller coaster, kind of getting used to the level and getting used to everything,” Ndow said. “We started off the season pretty good, then we had a slump there in the middle. We were just starting to find our groove and were starting to win some games and playing well together. I was kind of figuring stuff out as far as playing on this level. For this season to just end like that, it was definitely tough.”
Ndow’s team, known as the Dragons to fans, last competed on the hardwood on March 10. At that point, there was talk of limiting the number of fans at games.
When the Dragons returned to practice a few days later, they learned the 2019-’20 season had been put on hold by the Pro B organization’s governing body, the National Basketball League. Practice ended, and the team was sent home. It learned further details on the situation about a week later.
The original plan was to cancel games through the end of March, but the league has since decided basketball cannot resume until September, one month before the 2020-’21 season is supposed to start. The option to cancel the remaining competitive slate is also on the table.
“We’ve kind of been sitting at home waiting for what’s going to happen,” Ndow said. “It’s been a weird couple of weeks in the latest time.”
Ndow was in the midst of his first season with Denain before the suspension was announced. He played his first professional season with the Kongsverg Miners in his home country, Norway.
He helped the Miners to a BLNO title, and earned several accolades including Eurobasket.com All-Norwegian BLNO Player of the Year. It recreated a feeling he missed after taking time away from the game following graduation from Northwest.
“I was just playing, going through the mixed emotions, didn't really expect a lot but after a while, the fire kind of came back and I started setting goals,” Ndow said. “That year, I’m really glad that I did, and now I obviously have the bragging rights for my friends because I was at home and know a lot of people there. It was great.”
Ndow found Denain with the help of his agency, Duran International Sports Management, and signed with the organization last July.
The move to the National Basketball League’s Pro B has been an adjustment for Ndow, who averaged 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 22 appearances.
“All of the levels I’ve played at until this year, I’ve always been able to rely on my athleticism and size,” Ndow said. “Even in college, I’ve always been a tall guard and athletic for my position. This was kind of the first year where that wasn’t an advantage, because at this level the physicality and athleticism level is off the chart compared to where I’m used to.”
The Dragons hold a seventh place spot in the 18 team Pro B league with a 12-11 record and are also qualified for the playoffs if the season resumes.
Ndow is scheduled to play in a tournament with the Norway National Basketball team in Asia this summer. If it does not happen, the former Bearcat’s next competitive basketball won’t be until Pro B restarts.
“During season, it’s a lot of mental and obvious tool on you so you’re kind of waiting for the season to be over so you can rest your body, but then as soon as the season is over it takes two weeks and you really want to play again,” Ndow said. “If it happens, that we’re not going to play and the season doesn’t start until August or September, it’s going to be a long summer.”