MARYVILLE, Mo. — With a game-high 15 points against Lincoln on Thursday, Mallory McConkey became a part of Northwest Missouri State history.
The Northwest senior joined two elite clubs, becoming just the 28th Bearcat to score 1,000 or more career points and the 19th member of the 1,000-point, 500-rebound club.
“It’s all about the people I have around me,” McConkey said.
The Bearcats have improved to 10-1 when McConkey has scored at least 10 points this season — but the success hasn’t come overnight.
When she was a freshman, the team only collected five wins. After head coach Austin Meyer took over at the helm alongside assistant coach Addae Houston the next season, the rebuild began.
“She is the culture kid that we look for, even though we didn’t recruit her.” Meyer said. "She is as hard of a worker as you are going to find. She is a great teammate and brings people together.”
Every year under Meyer since 2018 the Bearcats have increased their wins overall and in MIAA play.
McConkey said, “A big part of that is with the freshmen coming in. Every year, they just immediately buy in. Every year, we get more people who are just getting in the gym all the time, working with Houston.”
With an extra year of eligibility, McConkey is in her fifth season with the team. The decision to come back for another season was an easy choice for her.
“Whenever Meyer asked me, I already knew that I wanted to stay,” McConkey said. “I didn’t have any doubt that it would be a great year coming back.”
Northwest now has nine conference wins, marking the most conference wins since the 2010-11 season when the Bearcats became MIAA champions.
In her final season with the team, McConkey wants to reach to even newer heights.
“I wanted to get further, and go longer into March and hopefully we’ll be able to do that this year,” McConkey said.
Northwest returns to Bearcat Arena on Saturday against Central Missouri at 1:30 p.m.
