Northwest Missouri State junior point guard Trevor Hudgins has been named the MIAA’s men’s basketball athlete of the week.
Hudgins had a pair of 30-point performances and averaged 25.7 points per game as Northwest captured three victories to inch closer to an MIAA Regular Season Championship. It’s the third time this season, and seventh time in his career, Hudgins has been honored with the MIAA’s top weekly honor.
Hudgins shot 62.8% from the floor (27-of-43), which included 65.2% from three-point range (15-of-23) and 80.0% from the line (8-of-10). He dished out 14 assists to go against three turnovers as he averaged 38.6 minutes played per game.
He began the week with 16 points (7-of-11 shooting) in Northwest’s 79-56 road win over Missouri Western. Hudgins had six assists and a steal against the Griffons.
Hudgins buried a game-high 30 points (10-of-17 shooting) in an 87-75 victory over Pittsburg State. Hudgins knocked in five three-pointers and handed out four assists to go along with four rebounds vs. the Gorillas.
He secured a game-high 31 points (10-of-15 shooting) and tallied eight three-pointers in Northwest’s 83-69 triumph over Missouri Southern. Hudgins dished out four assists to go along with three steals against the Lions.
Hudgins finds his name at or near the top of eight different MIAA statistical categories, including 3-point percentage and makes, assists and scoring.
Northwest returns to action at Emporia State on Thursday.