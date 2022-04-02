Trevor Hudgins has been named a finalist for the 2022 Bevo Francis Award presented by Small College Basketball.
The Northwest Missouri State junior point guard was previously named to the Bevo Francis Award Top 25 Watch List for the second time in his career.
The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.
This marks the sixth year of the Bevo Francis Award because the award was not presented in 2021. Past winners include Dominez Burnett of Davenport University in 2016, Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State University in 2017, Emanuel Terry of Lincoln Memorial University in 2018, Aston Francis of Wheaton College in 2019 and Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan University in 2020.
Hudgins earned his third consecutive MIAA Player of the Year Award after helping guide the Bearcats to their ninth consecutive MIAA regular season crown and a record-breaking third straight national championship.
The winner of the 2022 Bevo Francis Award will be announced Monday, April 4, at halftime of the NCAA Division I National Championship.
