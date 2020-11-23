Northwest Missouri State junior guard Trevor Hudgins has been selected as this week's MIAA men's basketball athlete of the week after shining in a season-opening win for the No. 1 Bearcats.
The Manhattan, Kansas, native scored a game-high 27 points in leading Northwest to a, 86-78 road victory over Rogers State on Saturday. Hudgins also grabbed five rebounds, handed out four assists, tallied three steals and did not turn the ball over in 38 minutes of action.
Hudgins was 6 of 10 from the field and 13 of 15 at the free-throw line. Hudgins sank 2 of 4 from 3-point land in helping Northwest to its 24th consecutive victory and a 1-0 start.
It is the fifth time Hudgins has earned the MIAA's top weekly honor in his career, added onto his MIAA Freshman of the Year, Player of the Year and Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.
No. 1-ranked Northwest will return to action Thursday, Dec. 3, in Bearcat Arena against Central Missouri. Northwest has won 33 consecutive games in Maryville, Missouri.