Northwest football's home opener on Thursday, Sept. 9 has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues in the Blue Tigers' program.
According to Northwest Athletics, the game will be ruled a no contest. MIAA policy is to used a weighted formula comprised of 80 percent of a team’s winning percentage and 20 percent of the team’s total number of contests played. Teams must complete at least 50% of its scheduled contests to be eligible to be the regular season champion.
The Bearcats will not seek another opponent for a Week 2 matchup.
Northwest now has the week off before traveling to Warrensburg, Missouri, to take on Central Missouri on Sept. 18 in Week 3.
Northwest's home opener will be moved back to 1:30 p.m Saturday, Sept. 25 against Central Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.