Northwest Missouri State's Kalsey Havel and Alyssa Rezac have been named MIAA volleyball athletes of the week for their performance in two Bearcat victories.
Havel earned offensive athlete of the week honors after hitting .276 and averaging 3.43 kills per set in wins against No. 10 Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State. Havel tallied 16 kills and hit .297 in a four-set triumph at UNK. Havel came back with eight kills (.238), three service aces and a block in a three-set sweep of Fort Hays.
Rezac tallied setter of the week accolades with 12.29 assists per set. She also averaged 2.86 digs per set. She handed out 47 assists against UNK with two blocks and 10 digs as Northwest defeated UNK for the first time since 1990. Rezac posted her second double-double of the weekend with 39 assists and 10 digs against FHSU.
