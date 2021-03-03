Northwest Missouri State guard Molly Hartnett is the second Bearcat to earn an MIAA Freshman of the Year honor following her debut season in Maryville.
The conference announced the honors Wednesday, which included the recognition of the MIAA's top scoring freshman from Overland Park, Kansas.
Hartnett led Northwest in scoring at 14 points per game. She added four rebounds per night with 59 total assists and 14 steals.
Her 86 made free throws ranked fifth in the MIAA. She scored 309 total points while shooting 38.9%.
Harnett was also named honorable mention by the MIAA, along with senior Mallory McConkey.
McConkey scored 7.3 points per game while recording 5.6 rebounds per contest. She also tallied 42 assists to go along with 15 steals and 13 blocks. McConkey also led the team in shooting percentage, hitting 40.5 percent of her shots from the floor.
Missouri Western didn't earn an All-MIAA recognition.