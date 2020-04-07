St. Joseph natives and current Northwest basketball players Jaelyn Haggard and Mia Stillman have known each other for more than a decade.
Haggard attended Central High School while Stillman went to Benton, until both made the move to Maryville, Missouri, to pursue their collegiate basketball careers.
Transitioning from opponents to teammates actually came quite easy, but not just for the two locals. Their signing class as a whole found a way to mesh since day one.
“Coming in as freshmen, we just got thrown into the fire. We had no idea what to expect and we kind of just had to learn on our own because we didn’t have a lot of upperclassmen at that time,” Haggard said.
It soon became evident that the class of 2017 was destined to unite for the better.
“We’re just all so close and we’ve been through a lot together just with program changes,” Stillman said. “We see girls coming and going out of this program and all the time.”
“We’re competing against each other, but at the end of the day we’re best friends and family off the floor. Everybody cares about each other 100 percent. We just have a bunch of selfless girls on the team,” Haggard added.
In their first season, the team finished with an overall record of 5-22 and a year later it jumped to 8-20 overall.
This past season, the Bearcats made waves by finishing with a record of 12-18 and making their first MIAA Tournament appearance in Kansas City since 2013.
“My only hope is that we just keep building up this program and we just keep making it stronger and we just keep making it something that girls really want to come to and to just be a part of this program because it’s such a great place to be,” Stillman said.
“It was just cool to see the transformation and the growth of our team and just establishing that we came from little and hopefully can build off of that,” Haggard said.
Four seniors will grace the squad next season along with Haggard and Stillman: Kylie Coleman, Zoie Hayward, Mallory McConkey, and transfer Ellie Horn.
Haggard added it’s emotional to think about it being the last season of playing together.
“We’ve been through the ropes, we’ve been through coaching changes, we went through a lot of adversity, so I think we pride ourselves as being the upperclassmen leaders of the team,” Haggard said.
With the Bearcats adjusting to at-home workouts and not being able to see each other in person, they’re spending time together by calling on Zoom or communicating in group chats.
Amidst all the effort though, a bigger component still feels missing.
“It’s hard especially for our group because all of us are such close friends and you go from spending countless hours a day together to like a FaceTime call,” Haggard said.
Once they can all compete on the same court again, the Bearcats’ biggest goal is to return to Kansas City to compete in the MIAA Tournament.
“The program is just so full of great energy and bright things and my only hope is just that we keep succeeding... and we make it further in the tournament next year,” Stillman said.
“For me that’s been one of my favorite memories so far at Northwest just like the energy, the vibe that our team shared, it was so exciting and it’s something I’ll always remember. So being able to finish out my last year of basketball hopefully making it to the tournament would be fun,” Haggard said.