In his second game back from missing only one due to dislocating his shoulder, Northwest junior Diego Bernard made his mark in program history.
Becoming just the 25th Bearcat to reach the 1,000-career point threshold, Bernard did so on his first basket in Northwest’s win over Central Oklahoma Saturday.
“I didn’t even know I was that close, until my teammates told me (Saturday) morning and asked if I was going to get my 1,000th,” Bernard said. “I asked them how many points I need, they said two, so I got in the corner and I hit that three.”
Bernard joins current teammates Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins in the feat.
“We’ve got three of the 25 1,000 point scorers on our roster,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “I think in hindsight, it'll always be a pretty special deal, just because it's quite the accomplishment to do that when you win so much, and you have to sacrifice to win at the level that we win, and sometimes those individual accomplishments don't come quite as quick.”
In 10 games this season, Bernard is averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game. But it’s what he does off the court that impresses McCollum the most.
“He’s gonna change the energy of a room, regardless of who's in there, and that's a skill you can't teach,” McCollum said. “That's what makes him elite. I know, he's an elite basketball player and can shoot, can drive, can pass, can do everything else, can defend. But his intangible talent is what makes him really special.”
Even with his offensive prowess, Bernard takes pride in being able to defend the ball well.
“I know I’m the spark plug on the defensive end,” Bernard said. “When the ball is tipped, I know (Ryan Hawkins) might not get the tip all the time so we’re supposed to get the first stop. I’m supposed to be the energy to start that, so I take pride in defense probably.”
Bernard’s talent immediately made an impact on McCollum years ago, when he attended a Northwest basketball camp as a Lafayette High School sophomore.
McCollum made sure to approach then-Lafayette High School head coach Chris Neff.
“When I saw Diego the first time, I told their coach, I'm like, ‘Who is that kid? I like that kid. He's a dog.’ And that always stuck out to me just the violence that he plays with, that sort of thing. He's always been that way and that's just how he plays, with a little bit of edge,” McCollum said.
Making an impact on and of the court for Northwest, Bernard said he’s proud to be etched in history among the best in the nation.
“There’s a lot of good players coming through this program. Everybody that steps on the court gives it their all. I’m just trying to fill the steps that they already stepped in, and just do my part and try to get a win,” Bernard said.
Bernard tallied 16 points in the Bearcats’ victory against Central Oklahoma, recording a total of 1,014 career points so far.
The Bearcats return to competition this week on the road against Lincoln and Central Missouri.