After contracting coronavirus earlier this month, Northwest Missouri State head women’s basketball coach Austin Meyer is now fully recovered.
“It was a rough couple days. I had a fever for six days but after that it was good,” Meyer said. “Obviously you hear everything and worry about everything, so I just tried to stay in and isolate best I could.”
As he started to feel unwell, his biggest obstacle wasn’t his symptoms. Meyer said hearing the talk of COVID-19 on social media heightened his concern.
“Going through it, the mental side was the toughest part of it. By the time I got that positive test I was already feeling good by the end anyways,” Meyer said. “But you kind of psych yourself up.”
The self-proclaimed ‘germaphobe’ did everything he could initially to prevent contracting the virus, from wiping down takeout meals to constantly sanitizing his hands.
But it still wasn’t enough.
“In our group message he hadn’t been answering for a few days, and so that wasn’t really like him to not be involved in the group chat,” Northwest junior guard Jaelyn Haggard said. “I don’t think the three years that I’ve been here I’ve ever seen him sick, so I just had a bad feeling and I was hoping it wasn’t true, but then he announced it to us.”
Meyer kept himself occupied in quarantine by watching a few television shows, and he even decided to re-watch one of his favorite series.
“There were a few nights where I really didn’t sleep much because your mind gets going. I watched a lot of The Office, which I have watched before. That’s just shorter shows. They keep you laughing and happy,” Meyer said.
In that timespan of recovery, Meyer also celebrated his birthday and received a small surprise on Zoom from his team.
“Our assistant said she was just testing something out, so I went on there and our whole team was on there,” Meyer said. “We got to hang out and talk for a little bit so it was great to see them.”
As Meyer continues to wrap his brain around his own experience, he now has to shift his focus toward taking care of his daughter Mary Claire all alone.
His wife, Kelsi, recently fell ill to coronavirus.
“It was good to get back reunited, now I’m full time. We’ve kept my wife away from her now for a while,” Meyer said. “I got a lot of respect for single mothers and fathers, and stay at home parents out there for sure.”
The community of Maryville, Missouri, has also been right by the Meyer family side as they go through it all.
“I just had a neighbor drop off cookies. We’ve had flowers, we’ve had all kinds of stuff. People offering to bring us dinner so I mean we’ve had a ton of support and it’s been great. We just really appreciate everybody,” Meyer said.
Meyer still remains positive as he waits for the day his family can become one again.
“My wife’s kind of turned a corner as well. She lost her taste and smell for about five days so she got that back today (Thursday), and so hopefully I can hug her for the first time in a month here soon,” Meyer said.