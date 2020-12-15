With two games now postponed due to COVID-19, the Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball team has finally reached a tipping point.
“I think we were a little shocked. I didn't think we expected anybody to test positive,” Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett said.
Up until Monday, the Bearcats competed in two exhibition contests and five regular season games, including their most recent matchup which featured a close win over Missouri Western.
It marked the first victory for the Bearcats in St. Joseph in nine years, and Northwest was ready to bring that momentum into this week.
With COVID-19 protocols changing those plans, head coach Austin Meyer attests it has not gotten the best of his team.
“Obviously, it was unfortunate that we didn't get a chance to go play a couple games, especially after the big one we had on Saturday,” Meyer said. “Just taking it one day at a time, I thought we've done a great job of that. Until this week here, we've been pretty successful with being able to play and not have issues with COVID-19.”
Meyer stressed how far his squad has come, from preseason in early September to Christmas break, with his squad now only missing six days of practice and competition.
“We were able to do it safely with the testing requirements and all that stuff, so I think overall it was a success, because at the end of the day, it was about safely having a chance to compete. Our kids got to do that,” Meyer said.
With the postponements this week, the Bearcats jump started their winter break.
“I think some people were a little upset that we don't get to play these last two games, but others were happy probably that break started early and they get to go hang out with your family,” Hartnett said.
With Northwest's return to competition on the hardwood coming in the new year, Meyer said he told the team to not lose sight of the end goal.
“We get two weeks now instead of one,” Meyer said. “We were on them to enjoy it, relax, rest, but also, make sure you're doing something when you're home. So when we come back to practice, we're ready to go because we play Pittsburg State now pretty quick after break.”
Both the Northwest women and men will make up its Pittsburg State doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Then the Bearcats will travel to Joplin at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 for a doubleheader with Missouri Southern as a make-up date against the Lions.