MARYVILLE, Mo. — Behind a core group of returners, Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball is poised for success this season.
“We just have a group of really hard workers,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “They all get along and they all want to be a part of something.”
Earning a 7-15 record last season, the Bearcats have increased their conference win totals in each of the three seasons with Meyer at the helm.
Northwest redshirt freshman Emma Atwood said the culture built over the years has made a positive impact on the team.
“I just think how the program in the last like couple years, it's just been slowly progressing and getting better each year and I think the freshmen coming in this year, just see how it's growing, and how close we are as a team and the coaches. So I think just seeing that you're like building something great, and you all want to be a part of it,” Atwood said.
Atwood was one of three players who suffered season-ending knee injuries a season ago. Starting and playing in the first four games until her injury, Atwood averaged 10.3 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, and 1.0 steals per game.
Fifth-year senior Kylie Coleman returns after playing and starting nine games last season. Before her injury, she averaged 8.3 points per game. Sophomore Paityn Rau missed the entire 2020-21 season after starting 29 games and playing in all 30 games in her freshman campaign in 2019, where she averaged 6.1 points per game on 47.9% shooting from the floor.
With three key returners back in the fold, the team consists of 13 freshmen and is led by three seniors. Meyer calls this group the “most experienced” team he’s had, but he also said that its depth has been a challenge.
“We have a lot of players on this team and not everybody's gonna play, but you look at the injuries we had last year and we needed to have depth. We have experience obviously. COVID has affected that as well because you got people coming back that normally wouldn't have come back with our two seniors that we brought back. So it's definitely a good thing because there's a lot more talent on the roster,” Meyer said. “But yes, managing that is tough.”
Northwest’s top returning scorer in Mallory McConkey is back for her final season. McConkey was an All-MIAA Honorable Mention selection last year, joining freshman Molly Hartnett who was named the MIAA freshman of the year.
After a dominant 70-35 win over William Woods in their exhibition contest, the Bearcats open their season at home this weekend, and they believe their team dynamic will push them far this season.
“I think this year, our chemistry has just been really solid. We're really close on the court as well as off, so everyone knows they have a role on the team, whether you're on the court or not, and the coaches make sure — we talk about that all the time like even if you're not playing, you still have a huge role on this team, on the bench, sharing or like in practices you're making the people that are playing better,” Atwood said. “I think everyone is just happy for each other and what we're doing.”
Northwest hosts a pair of opponents and four games in Bearcat Arena. Northwest faces Southwest Minnesota State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Minnesota Crookston on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney will also take on Minnesota Crookston on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
