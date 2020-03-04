KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first since the 2012-13 season, Northwest women’s basketball notched a victory in the MIAA Tournament.
The dry spell was cured when the No. 10-seeded Bearcats captured a 71-67 first round win over the No. 7 seed Central Oklahoma on Wednesday in Municipal Auditorium.
“It’s awesome to be able to come to the tournament,” junior guard Mallory McConkey said. “None of us were wanting to come in just to get in the tournament and then lose our first game. So I mean, we’re planning on staying here for a while.”
The win came on a day in which Jaelyn Haggard set the new program mark for 3-point field goals made in a career, notching her 203rd on her fifth of the night in the fourth. The junior guard provided a spark off of the bench for Northwest early in the game when the offense was rather anemic, eventually scoring a game-high 24 points.
With 2:26 left in the first quarter, the Bearcats trailed 18-7. Haggard nailed a 3-pointer nearly 40 seconds later, one that set Northwest on an 18-0 run that carried over into the second quarter to give the Bearcats a 25-18 lead with 7:45 left in the first half.
“We were confident coming into this game,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “We struggled to start offensively, but we were kinda our old selves defensively and it kept us in the game and allowed us to take the lead when we made that run.”
The duo of Haggard and McConkey tallied 41 points while shooting 12-for-21, including a perfect 12-for-12 from the charity stripe. Two of those, courtesy of McConkey, were shots that served as a proverbial dagger, ones that gave Northwest a 3 point lead with under 20 seconds left in the game.
Prior to the moment in which the Bearcats found themselves tiptoeing the line of playing in the tournament’s quarterfinals or waiting until next season to play again, they held a double-digit lead. It was one that peaked at 12 points with 9:02 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats, aforementioned, trailed by as many as 11 during the early moments of the contest.
The win keeps the Bearcats’ season alive for at least another day. When the Bearcats return to Municipal Auditorium on Thursday, they’ll have a date with the No. 2 seed, Emporia State. That, Meyer and McConkey expressed, isn’t something the Bearcats are shying away from.
“I mean, I’m pretty excited about it,” McConkey said. “I know we had a tough battle today and we’re gonna have another one tomorrow so, we gotta get physically and mentally ready for the next game.”
“They’re really good,” Meyer added of Emporia. “They’re the No. 2 seed in the tournament for a reason. … It’s gonna be a big challenge, just like today was, but our kids will be ready.”