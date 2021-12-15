Northwest Missouri State women's basketball ended its non-conference slate with a 54-29 victory over McKendree on Wednesday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats improve to an 8-2 record, while McKendree moves to 1-9 on the season.
The 29 points allowed were the fewest given up by the program since a 90-22 victory over Kansas Christian on November 13, 2019.
Northwest had 10 players score as sophomore Jayna Green and freshman Caely Kesten had a game-high nine points, while senior Mallory McConkey and freshman Emma Atwood finished with seven points.
Northwest freshman Kelsey Fields tallied a game-high seven rebounds to go along with four points.
The Bearcats out-rebounded their opponent 41-27. Northwest held McKendree to shooting 23.3% (10-for-43) from the floor and one made 3-pointer.
Northwest shot 38.5% (20-for-52) from the field and made 5 of 23 attempts from beyond the arc.
After an 11-7 advantage at the end of the opening quarter, the Bearcats entered the break leading 20-11.
Northwest used a 20-6 third quarter run to extend its lead to 40-17 at the end of the period.
The Bearcats added 14 more points in the final quarter to secure the 25-point victory.
Through 10 games, Northwest has allowed only 27 made 3-pointers by its opposition.
Northwest returns to action Saturday to host unbeaten Missouri Western (9-0) at Bearcat Arena with a tipoff set for 1:30 p.m. The men will follow at 3:30 p.m.
