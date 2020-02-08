MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest basketball completed a season sweep of MIAA foe Lincoln on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats defeated the Blue Tigers 59-45. Junior guard Jaelyn Haggard led Northwest (11-11, 6-7 MIAA) with 16 points, hitting 4 of 7 shots from beyond the arc. The former Central Indian tallied her third consecutive game in double-digit scoring.
“Oh my gosh, Jae’s a beast,” freshman forward Paityn Rau said. “We all know that — she’s back. Sometimes you go through a little slump but we’ve always had faith in her and always will.”
Rau tallied 12 points while shooting 6-for-7 in nearly 13 minutes of action. She also had four of Northwest’s 27 rebounds.
A downfall for the Bearcats this season has come on the glass. When the women outrebound their opponent, they’re undefeated. When they haven’t, they’ve struggled to find success.
Lincoln (3-19, 0-13 MIAA) found an advantage when it came to that statistical category. For anything else in the box score, the Blue Tigers didn’t find much of anything.
Northwest’s stifling defense held Lincoln to shoot 32.6% throughout the contest, which ultimately led to the Bearcats’ defense making up for their offense. The Bearcats shot 37.7% on their own end and 32% from deep.
The win for women leaves them with a matchup against Missouri Southern (7-13, 4-8 MIAA) Feb. 13 in Joplin. Despite the strength, the women aren’t expecting an easy win.
“You can’t really overlook any team,” Haggard said. “On any given night, anyone can show up. So, we’re not focused on anybody else’s record. We’re just taking it one night at a time and no matter who we play just giving it our best effort.”
No. 1 Northwest Missouri State men 96, Lincoln 49
Trevor Hudgins headlined Northwest's 96-49 win over Lincoln on Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
The sophomore guard scored a career-high 36 points shooting 64% on the day. He was 7-for-10 from deep.
Hudgins, who coach Ben McCollum said is playing at an elite level, deferred any attention of his performance. Instead, he credited everything but himself for the performance he had put on in front of a packed Bearcat Arena.
“I feel like we’re just improving in practice,” Hudgins said. “We’re understanding each other’s roles a little bit more, I think. Our defense is improving, which means our offense is gonna improve. … All of our guys, as you can tell, can shoot, can make plays essentially and put us in a good place.”
Hudgins’ performance was coupled with one that stood out from junior forward Ryan Hawkins, who dropped 23 points and 14 rebounds.
The collective efforts from Northwest allowed the Bearcats to shoot 51.9% from deep. That marks the second time in as many games that the Bearcats have made more threes than they’ve missed.
The win for Northwest (22-1, 12-1) serves as a point in the season that could propel the Bearcats towards their ceiling.
“I think over the last few weeks we went over a hump that was there for a long time,” Hudgins said. “I think we’re progressing every day. We’re just gonna compete against teams now. We’re gonna give it our best shot and just go out there, leave it all on the floor. And at the end of the day, that’s all you can do.”