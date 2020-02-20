MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest women’s basketball dropped its third straight game, 58-42, to Missouri Southern Thursday evening in Bearcat Arena.
The loss to the Lions (5-11, 8-16 MIAA) served as an opportunity for Northwest to avenge one from a week prior to the meeting.
With the second-straight loss to Southern, the Lions tied Northwest at ninth in the conference.
“It’s kind of just like, a confidence thing,” Northwest freshman forward Jayna Green said. “We don’t know what it is. … I think it’s mental."
The mental block referenced by Green speaks to not only the struggles against Southern, but the struggles from the field.
For most of the game, the Bearcats (11-14, 6-10) struggled to find the bottom of the net. In the first half, the Bearcats shot 21.7%. In the second, they shot 36%. That mark, compiled, led to shooting 24.1% for the game.
Junior guard Jaelyn Haggard scored 8 points while shooting 3-for-11 and struggled to find the origin of the dry spell for the Bearcats.
“We don’t have a pinpoint answer,” Haggard said. “We don’t have, you know, a reason why stuff like that happens. It’s one game. It’s something we can learn from.”
Despite the loss, there was still a chance that the Bearcats clinch their spot in the MIAA Tournament. At the buzzer in Wichita, Kansas, the Newman Jets flew over the Emporia State Hornets and put out any flame of Northwest making the tournament, at least for now.
That, Northwest coach Austin Meyer said, was a good thing, as the Bearcats still need one win or one Newman loss the rest of the way to advance.
“I probably wouldn’t have felt really good clinching a tournament spot after a game like that,” Meyer said. “I kinda like controlling our own destiny. … We put ourselves in a position to get to this point where we’ve got a chance to get a spot but I’d prefer us earn it rather than somebody else give it to us.”
The loss was, in part, via a lack of offensive execution due to a void left by an injured Kylie Coleman.
The loss, aforementioned by Meyer, was perhaps a good thing for the Bearcats and serves as an added piece of motivation for Northwest ahead of its final three regular season games of the year.
“I feel like when we’re playing I don’t really think about (the tournament),” Green said. “Before or after you’re like, ‘Okay, like, do you want to do this? Like, let’s go.’”
Northwest will try to bounce back Saturday afternoon when it hosts Pittsburg State.