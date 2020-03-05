KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With an 80-52 loss to Emporia State Thursday afternoon in Municipal Auditorium, Northwest women’s basketball ended its best season in seven years.
The loss, Northwest senior guard Erika Schlosser said, is a surreal feeling. It’s a defeat that ends her collegiate career in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament.
“I mean, obviously, it’s not a good feeling,” Schlosser said about the loss. “The last few minutes, even when the clock is counting down you’re just kind of like, ‘Wow. This is it. Like this is really over.’ After the game finished, I was sitting in the locker room and I looked down at my shoes and was like, ‘I don’t really wanna take these off.’ It’s just a weird feeling.”
The matchup with No. 2-seeded Emporia (23-6) was one that served as an outlier for the 10th-seeded Bearcats (12-18), an uncharacteristic performance on both ends of the floor. It was in part due to the stifling zone defense that the Hornets presented. It was also in part to the lack of execution from shooting beyond the arc for the Bearcats.
The challenge from Emporia presented itself in the form of a full-court press from the start of the game, one that threw the Bearcats out of sync for the better part of all 40 minutes of action.
“Gotta give (Emporia) credit,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “We weren’t overly fundamentally sound early on in the game. … We just had too many fundamental mistakes against the pressure. But they’re really good, that’s partly the reason they’re the No. 2 seed in the tournament.”
On the defensive end, the Bearcats struggled to stop the Hornets’ offensive production. Northwest gave up its second-highest point total of the season to Emporia. They allowed a career-high 30 points to Emporia’s senior forward Mollie Mounsey.
Northwest failed to match Mounsey’s production with any player of its own. The Bearcats were led by freshman forward Paityn Rau with 12 points, which were all scored in the first half of the game. Emporia posted three scorers in double figures.
“I don’t think we didn’t compete,” Meyer said. “As good as we were defensively yesterday, I just didn’t think we were as good. It wasn’t that we weren’t out there competing.”
The loss serves as a bookend to the careers of Schlosser and fellow senior guard Kendey Eaton. After both of them transferred into the program, their efforts compiled to help the Bearcats with 20 games in two seasons.
Meyer said the team will take a break before preparing to work towards next season. For the duo of Schlosser and Eaton, of course, there isn’t another. Next year, the duo will be left with the memories that were made, ones that reshaped the program.
“I’m very thankful for the girls,” Schlosser said. “They’re such a family and invite everyone in. … I’m really thankful for those friendships that I have. I’m really thankful to play with Kendey for two years — she’s been pretty cool.”
The 12 wins during the 2019-20 campaign were one shy of matching the win total from the two seasons prior combined.
“When we say we’re a family at Northwest, you kind of just wonder about it,” Eaton said. “Once you’re a part of it — it’s just crazy — we’re really a family and love each other and it’ll be a hard thing to lose. I’ll miss it.”