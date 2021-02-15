The Northwest Missouri State women will have a busy final 10 days of the year after being forced to postpone due to this week’s winter weather.
Tuesday’s home contest with Washburn at Bearcat Arena has been postponed because of Northwest’s campus closure as a result of extreme cold temperatures.
The game will be made up at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Bearcat Arena.
Northwest and Washburn are currently tied for seventh and hold the final two spots in the MIAA Tournament. Both teams are 7-10 and will face off twice in the final two weeks.
Northwest’s home stretch will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Emporia State before a 1 p.m. visit Saturday to Washburn.
Northwest will then turn around and host Washburn again Tuesday to begin a three-game homestand to end the year. Northwest will end the year with games inside Bearcat Arena against Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State.
Northwest’s home date with Washburn was originally scheduled for early January but postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.