When Northwest women’s basketball faces Central Oklahoma on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, it will be the first MIAA Tournament appearance for the Bearcats since the 2016-17 season.
After losing the last six games of the regular season, the fate of the women’s season was left hanging in the balance. Due to a Newman loss on the last day of the regular season, the Bearcats are returning to Municipal Auditorium for the first time since 2012-13.
“I’m just excited for our team to have an opportunity to go down there and enjoy it,” Meyer said. “Obviously, we want to compete and see what we can do.”
The Bearcats (11-17, 6-13 MIAA) come into the matchup against the No. 7-seeded Central Oklahoma Bronchos (18-9, 12-7 MIAA) as the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament.
The two teams squared off in their only meeting of the season Feb. 1 in Edmond, Oklahoma, where Northwest won 63-60. That was the second consecutive win for Northwest at the time. That one, coupled with a win over Newman, snapped a five-game losing skid for the Bearcats.
Now, over a month later, the Bearcats are trying to snap a six-game skid that dates back to Feb. 13.
“Even though we did win, there’s still things that we could improve on,” Meyer said. “They’re playing at a really high level.”
The area of concern, for Northwest, comes with the challenge of playing against UCO’s junior forward Kelsey Johnson. Johnson, Meyer said, is arguably the best post player in the MIAA. In the first meeting between the two, she posted 16 points along with five rebounds.
Northwest has struggled to find consistent success in the post throughout the course of the season. For the Bearcats to find any in the postseason, taming Johnson’s efforts down low, and imposing their will in the paint, will be rather critical.
“They’re good,” Meyer said of the Bronchos. “(Johnson's) playing at a really high level, leads the league in field-goal percentage, scores around the basket. She’s really tough.”
For Northwest, Meyer has preached throughout the season that one of the goals was to make it to Municipal Auditorium. Whether the Bearcats earned their spot, or if Newman gave it to them, they’re in. The Bronchos, Meyer said, don’t propose a challenge that they’re backing down from.
“It’s gonna be a big challenge,” Meyer said. “But from our kids’ mindset, it’s a team they know we’re capable of beating. Have to play really well.”
The Bearcats and Bronchos will tip at 2:15 p.m. with the winner advancing to face No. 2-seeded Emporia State.