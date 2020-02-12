With the Feb. 8 win over MIAA foe Lincoln, Northwest women’s basketball reached 11 wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
This marks at least a three-game increase in the win column from the first year of the Austin Meyer Era. There are still three weeks left in the regular season, but the Bearcats, Meyer said, aren’t satisfied with where they are.
“Yeah we’ve had the results that maybe we haven’t had in the past,” Meyer said. “I feel like we’ve made huge jumps. If we continue to focus on those little things — the process we talk about, the culture, all of that little stuff — the results will happen.”
The program that is normally process-focused has a process ahead that could make or break the season. With six games left amid a grueling MIAA regular season schedule, the Bearcats (11-11, 6-7 MIAA) sit ninth in the conference, the top 10 teams reach the conference tournament in Kansas City, Missouri at Municipal Auditorium.
Meyer has preached throughout the campaign that the only result the Bearcats focus on is the next one. That opportunity will present itself in the form of a matchup with Missouri Southern (7-14, 4-9) on Thursday in Joplin, Missouri.
“Just gotta have that mindset that we’re on the road again; it’s just us,” Meyer said. “We know we’ve gotta compete and play hard. Southern’s a team that is below us but they play well at home. And they’re a team that if we don’t come out ready to compete and play hard, we won’t win the game.”
The Bearcats have won three out of their past four games. For Northwest to have a chance at piling on to that success, the Bearcats are following the phrase Meyer has lived by over the past few weeks. That, he said, is the key to the team's success down the home stretch of the season.
“Relentless aggression,” Meyer said. “Tired of that yet?”
“I don’t think that we changed our process or our mindset,” junior guard Zoie Hayward said about the recent success. “It’s just about coming in every day knowing that we have to get better and going into those games with an even higher mindset of, ‘OK, we’re going to play from jump ball to final buzzer as hard as we can.’”
Along with the matchup against Southern, the Bearcats will look to carry that motto into Pittsburg, Kansas, against Pitt State on Saturday. The Gorillas have already clinched a spot in the conference tournament. Which spot they’ll have is uncertain, much like if Northwest will have one at all.
“I don’t think it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re ninth, we have to win,’” Hayward said. “It’s just, I mean, we’re ninth. And we know if we compete and play like we know how to play then we can win, and we will make the tournament if we just keep doing that.”
For Northwest to guarantee itself a spot in the playoffs, it would have to go undefeated the rest of the way. Otherwise, it has to find some sort of success against Southern, Pitt State, Missouri Western and Washburn. That same success would have to be coupled with losses from Newman, Southern and Northeastern State.
“I guess our goal at the end of the day is to be perfect,” Meyer said. “Probably never will be but that’s the ultimate goal.”