Northwest Missouri State saw a 16-point lead early in the third quarter trimmed to one midway through the fourth, but the Bearcats allowed just two made shots the rest of the way in a 65-62 win Saturday in the Washburn Thanksgiving Classic in Topeka, Kansas.
Holding a 58-57 lead, Northwest freshman Peyton Kelderson hit a 3-pointer with 4:11 to play to extend the lead.
Winona State (4-1) would bring the game back to one point on a 3 by Emily Kieck with 2:56 to play, but the Warriors missed their final three shots and turned the ball over twice down the stretch.
Kelderman led the Bearcats (4-1) with 16 points, led by four made 3-pointers. Mallory McConkey added 14 points and five rebounds. Paityn Rau chipped in 12 points.
Molly Hartnett filled up the state sheet with six points, six assists and four rebounds.
Northwest takes a four-game win streak into MIAA play, which begins Thursday against Northeastern State.
