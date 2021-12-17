Among the greatest strengths for the Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball team is their depth.
Almost every player on the team has seen a load of playing time this year, as 11 players average double-digit minutes per game.
“I think it's been a challenge. It's a good challenge because it means you're better if you're deeper and you got more kids that can play. I mean, Jill's an example of that,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said.
Coming off the bench, Jillian Fleming represents the Bearcats’ depth behind a roster of 18 players and how they’re utilizing it to their advantage.
In nearly every game this season, the Bearcats have had double-digit scoring from the bench.
Scoring a season-high 14 points versus Central Missouri on Monday, Fleming made 5 of 7 shots from the floor and 4 of 6 from deep.
Fleming said her priority this season is heightening her in-game confidence.
“If the ball isn't going in the net that night, what other things can I do to help my team? Where else can I improve? Where can I step up? So that's something that I've tried to work on,” Fleming said.
Northwest (8-2, 3-1 MIAA) hasn’t been short on confidence this season. Even after the Jennies snapped their seven-game win streak on Monday, the Bearcats turned around and secured a victory over McKendree.
The Bearcats completed their non-conference slate with a 5-1 record, good for a 83.3% win percentage, their best since the turn of the century.
Northwest has already surpassed its win total from last season while Meyer has increased his conference win totals in each of his three seasons as a head coach.
“It’s been very rewarding to see our hard work paid off,” Fleming said. “We put in a lot of time in the offseason. Weights and practices and workouts and things like that and so to see that pay off has been very rewarding for all of us.”
Now as the Bearcats look to continue their winning ways Saturday against MIAA-leading Missouri Western, Meyer said his bench is vital to the team now more than ever.
“We always talk about one through 18 and the bench being into games and coming in with energy and being in good moods, which our kids always are and coming to work and so that's just our focus every day,” Meyer said.
