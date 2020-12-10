In a road exhibition matchup, the Northwest women's basketball team fell to Drake, 82-30, in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Bearcats only shot 18% from the floor, while the Bulldogs shot 53% from the field. Northwest made it a close game early on, leading Drake 9-8 behind four points from senior Mallory McConkey.
But it wouldn't last long, as Drake pushed out to a 19-11 lead on 52% shooting from the floor by the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs also held Northwest to 26% shooting, keeping the Bearcats scoreless for the last four and a half minutes of the quarter.
The Bulldogs carried their momentum into the second quarter, allowing just one Mia Stillman three-pointer as the only made field goal for the Bearcats in the period.
Meanwhile, Drake's offense exploded to take a 40-16 lead into halftime.
The third period came with more offensive struggles for the Bearcats and tough defensive pressure from the Bulldogs.
Mia Stillman and Jaelyn Haggard each made 3-pointers and Molly Hartnett added a layup to add eight points for the Bearcat cause, but the home team still scored 20 points in the quarter, six points coming from Monica Burich and five from Grace Berg.
The fourth quarter was similar to the two periods before it as the Bearcats scored just six points from two Caely Kesten three-pointers.
Hartnett, Kesten and Stillman each had six points to lead the Bearcats in scoring. Stillman added six rebounds, while Ellie Horn chipped in five as well.
The Bearcats continue MIAA competition at Missouri Western on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.