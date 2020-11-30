The Missouri-Kansas City women's basketball team defeated Northwest 76-51 in action Monday in Kansas City.
After trailing just 15-14 after one, Northwest struggled in the second quarter shooting just 21 percent from the floor and was outscored 20-8 in the period to trail 22-35 at the half.
Northwest and KC each scored 20 points in the third, but the fourth quarter was again handled by the Roos, who outscored the Bearcats 21-9 in the period.
Kylie Coleman led Northwest with 16 points, shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Jaelyn Haggard was the only other Bearcat to reach double digits with 10 points. Molly Hartnett chipped in eight points while Mallory McConkey pulled down six rebounds.
Paige Bradford led UMKC with 15 points and 10 rebounds to record a double-double.
The Bearcats will be back in action Thursday as they play their home opener against Central Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.