MARYVILLE, Mo. — In its second consecutive contest against Washburn this season, Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball hoped to overturn its defeat three days prior, but ultimately fell short as the Ichabods rolled to a 56-43 win Tuesday at Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats move to 7-13 on the season, while Washburn holds a 10-10 record and the seven seed in the MIAA Tournament.
Northwest currently sits at the eight seed, fighting with Missouri Southern (7-13) and Missouri Western (7-13) for the final spot.
Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said despite being riddled with injuries this season, he’s proud of his squad for their continued grit.
“At this point, we’ve probably have had more adversity than anybody in the country,” Meyer said. “We don’t have anything to lose at this point. We’ll try to play hard and see what happens.”
After falling to Washburn 41-38 in a close contest throughout last Saturday, the Bearcats weren’t the same on both sides of the ball this time around.
Washburn began the contest on a 7-0 run, until Northwest sophomore Jayna Green scored the Bearcats’ first bucket of the game on a layup to trail Washburn 9-4.
The Bearcats ended the first period on a 6-2 run, but the Ichabods held strong to their 17-10 lead after one.
Washburn continued to take control of the contest, pushing to a 32-15 lead at the half.
“We just weren’t very focused the first half,” Meyer said. “We knew what they were going to do. We knew what they were going to run. We guarded it great on Saturday. They didn’t do anything different. We just had way too many breakdowns.”
Northwest made some adjustments after the break by going on a 15-0 run to get within Washburn's lead at 35-30 with just under three minutes to play in the third.
In a game with no lead changes, Washburn remained steady with the upper hand, holding a 38-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
Meyer added, “We’re such a streaky team, you know, once we make one, we’ll make a couple in a row but we just get in these spells where we just literally don’t make shots, and it’s tough.”
The Bearcats were able to get within five at another point in the final period, trailing 45-37 with 4:34 left in the game.
However, the Washburn defense was too much to handle for the Bearcats as the Ichabods went on to secure the 56-43 victory.
The Bearcats shot 29.2% (14-of-48) from the field and 20.8% (5-of-24) from deep, while Washburn shot 42.% from the floor and was 6-of-12 (50%) from behind the arc.
“We’re just missing some ammo right now from a scoring standpoint and we’re putting ourselves in a position where we’ve got to pretty much be perfect defensively to be in games and we were darn near perfect on Saturday," Meyer said. "Despite not being able to score, we were still in the game. Tonight we just weren’t as good defensively."
Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett tied Washburn’s Mackenzie Gamble for a game-high 13 points. Hartnett also recorded a career-high three steals.
The Bearcats face Nebraska-Kearney Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.