MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State women pushed their win streak to four games Monday night as they defeated Pittsburg State 66-62 at Bearcat Arena.
It’s the Bearcats’ first victory over Pitt State since 2011.
“Pitt State has been one of the best programs in the MIAA over the last decade,” Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. “You think of the top-tier teams in this league, and they’ve been one of them, so it was a huge win for us.”
A back-and-forth first half was dominated by Pitt State’s Tristan Gegg. She led all scorers with 27 points in the game, 19 of them coming in the first half.
“She’s such an elite shooter, and she can shoot it from pretty much anywhere on the floor,” Meyer said. “We were too far back, and we gave her too many easy one’s early… I thought we took her three away better in that second half.”
The Bearcats held a one-point lead at the half, but Pitt State came out of the locker room with momentum. The Gorillas got out to a lead of as much as seven points in the third quarter, but the Bearcats battled back to get within one going to the fourth.
Northwest freshman Evelyn Vazquez said she felt the team coming together when they got down.
“We just have such great team chemistry,” Vazquez said. “Whoever comes in, we’re just working well together, and once we get that locked in five, we go on a run, and we have our energy, so we just keep it up.”
The Bearcats jumped out to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, and they did not give it up the rest of the game.
“I thought we picked it up defensively,” Meyer said. “We didn’t feel like there was anything major, adjustment wise, even at halftime, that we knew we needed to do, we just needed to do a better job of guarding the ball, a better job of blocking out and just playing our defense.”
The Bearcats are now 6-1 in MIAA play, with wins over Missouri Western, Missouri Southern and Pitt State, each of which have a winning record in the league.
Meyer said the team needs to shift its focus now to a tough road slate ahead.
“Protecting our home court, that was huge,” Meyer said. “We’ve played a lot of games at home, so we gotta make sure we’re ready to go and we keep getting better, because we got really tough road games ahead.”
The Northwest women are back Thursday, as they hit the road to face Washburn.
No. 2 Northwest Missouri State men 74, Pitt State 64
The No. 2 Northwest men got their 11th win in a row Monday night as they held off Pitt State, 74-64.
The Bearcat men struggled in the first half, going back and forth with the Gorillas throughout the opening frame.
St. Joe native Diego Bernard paced the Bearcats in the first half, scoring 13 of his 18 total points in the opening half.
Northwest led by as much as seven in the first half, but Pitt State battled back to tie it and take the lead with just under two minutes to go in the half.
The reigning MIAA Player of the Week, Northwest’s Trevor Hudgins, answered, though, scored the final four points of the half to tie and give the Bearcats the lead at the half.
The Bearcats battled back after the break, though, to jump back ahead. A three from Luke Waters and a three-point play from Bernard pushed Northwest to a 10-point lead, and they didn’t look back.
The Bearcats led by as much as 26 points, going on a 14-point run in the second half, as Hudgins matched Bernard’s 18 points for co-game-highs.
Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said the duo gives his group a lot of energy.
“I thought Diego, coming out, was fantastic,” McCollum said. “Trevor, in the second half, got going finally, and we were able to get him some better looks.”
The Bearcat men are now 13-1 on the season, 6-0 in MIAA play. They will return to the court Thursday, as they travel to Washburn.
