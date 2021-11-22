Northwest Missouri State had three players score in double digits en route to a 68-48 victory against Missouri S&T on Monday at Bearcat Arena.
Evelyn Vazquez scored a team-high and career-high 13 points in 17 minutes off the bench. Peyton Kelderman and Paityn Rau added 11 points apiece with Kelderman adding five assists and four rebounds.
Jillian Fleming produced eight points. Caely Kesten added seven. Mallory McConkey hauled in a game-high nine rebounds.
Both teams came out hot as Northwest led 23-21 at the end of the first quarter, which included a six-point led by S&T (1-2) with under three minutes left before an 8-0 run by the Bearcats.
Northwest's led was just 30-29 with 3:45 left in the half before another 8-0 run for a nine-point halftime lead.
The Bearcats (2-1) blew the game open with a 21-10 edge in the third, ending the quarter on an 11-1 run.
Northwest is in action Friday and Saturday at the Washburn Thanksgiving Classic in Topeka, Kansas. The Northwest men, ranked No. 1 in the nation, host No. 6 Truman State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
