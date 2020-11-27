The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team has added a pair of NCAA Division I exhibition contests to its schedule in the coming weeks.
Bearcat third-year head coach Austin Meyer's squad will play at UMKC on Monday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. The Bearcats have also added a matchup against the Drake University Bulldogs set for 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Monday's exhibition at UMKC will feature no fans, but a broadcast of the contest will be available at KCRoos.com. Fans can also listen to the broadcast on the Bearcat Radio Network. It's the second consecutive year the Bearcats and Roos will meet.
The Northwest-Drake tilt will be shown live on ESPN3.
After having the week of Thanksgiving off, the Bearcats will play three games with contests against UMKC, Lincoln and Central Missouri, with the latter two taking place in Maryville.
Northwest is off to a 1-1 start in MIAA play after dropping its season opener at Northeastern State before beating Rogers State.