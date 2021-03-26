EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Following Thursday’s win in the NCAA Division II semifinal, Northwest head coach Ben McCollum vowed to wait for a night’s sleep before diving into the game plan for the national championship.
He planned on a 5 a.m. rise after four hours or so of rest, allowing him to be “fresh” to dive into the film of No. 1 seed West Texas A&M.
Upon watching just a few moments of tape, he likely learned the test facing the Bearcats at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ford Center will be fit for the final game of the season.
“They’re good. They’re a really good team,” said the head coach of the No. 2-seeded Bearcats. “They’ve got great guards. They play fast. They can score it. They can defend. There’s a reason they’re in the national title game and the No. 1 seed.”
The Bearcats (27-2) and Buffaloes (19-2) bring two of the top offenses in the nation into the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship. Both teams are in the top five nationally in 3-point attempts and top seven in makes, and they are among the leaders in scoring.
With exception of the MIAA Tournament Championship and Central Region final, the Bearcats have walked through the postseason with five of their six wins by more than 20 points. Northwest won the regional championship by five in overtime, while Northwest fell by one at the buzzer to Washburn in the MIAA final.
“I think our defense has done such a great job of showing how bad we want this. We know our offense can be efficient … but at the end of the day you have to get stops and not let the other team score,” Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins said. “I’ve felt like the last four of five games, we’ve just locked down, putting our nose to the ground and getting the job done.”
The Buffaloes have also been in control much of the postseason, winning every game in the Lone Star Conference Tournament by double digits. They beat two top-20 teams to claim the South Central Regional, including a 101-92 win against No. 10 Lubbock Christian.
West Texas controlled an Elite Eight win against Daemen before overcoming a 16-point deficit to defeat Lincoln Memorial at the buzzer in the Final Four.
“The game is never over until that horn sounds,” West Texas A&M coach Tom Brown said. “We have a chance to finish it on Saturday. You’ve gotta just believe and never give up. It’s something our guys are doing.”
The national final will be a showcase of some of the nation’s best guards. Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins is the NABC National Player of the Year while junior Diego Bernard continues to showcase his all-around talent, nearing a triple-double in the semifinal.
West Texas A&M is powered Joel Murray and Qua Grant, who combine to score 44.5 points per night. Murray has totaled 55 points in two games, while Grant has added 45.
“They just get to the paint so often,” Hawkins said. “They’re so good at getting to that 5-foot mark and getting a great shot. We’ll have to guard the ball, keep it out of the paint. We’ll have to play our defense and do what we do. Our defense is centered around preventing that, so it should be a good one.”
But both teams are more than their 1-2 backcourt punch. Northwest’s Hawkins, a 6-7 forward, has scored 19-plus points in eight-straight games, including 32 in the Elite Eight.
The Buffaloes’ third threat at guard, Jon’il Fugett, is averaging 13 points this season with 36 points in the past two games.
“Their guards are really good, and can really score it. They can really get going quick,” McCollum said. “They play extremely fast, and defensively they’ll try to turn you over. They force 17 turnovers per game throughout the season, so we’ll need to make sure we take care of the ball.”
Northwest could be without freshman forward Byron Alexander, who recorded his first double-double in the regional final before suffering an ankle injury in the Elite Eight. McCollum said it would be "50/50" whether he would play.
The win would make Northwest the fifth Division-II program with three or more titles. No team has won consecutive titles since Cal State Bakersfield in ‘93 and ‘94, as last year’s tournament wasn’t played due to COVID-19.
West Texas A&M has never won a national championship.
