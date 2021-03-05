MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the third time in four years, the final game of the MIAA season comes down to Northwest Missouri State and Washburn.
The lone team to beat Northwest this year — doing so in Maryville — will get one more crack at the Bearcats in the MIAA Tournament Championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
No. 1 Northwest secured a chance to play for a sixth-straight tournament title with a 104-72 win against Central Oklahoma on Friday. Washburn, seeded second in the tourney field, defeated Missouri Western 101-72.
The Bearcats fell to the Ichabods 84-82 in overtime in Maryville on Jan. 7 behind 26 points from point guard Tyler Geiman and 21 from center Jonny Clausing. Northwest led 82-77 with 2:38 left in OT when Washburn scored the game’s final seven points.
“For the last few years, Washburn has always been a close game for us. I feel like fans love those big blowout wins but there’s something about getting in the scrap and going the full 40 minutes,” Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins said. “It makes it so much fun. Washburn is a great team, they have a great coach. Tyler Geiman is so fun to compete against.”
The second meeting Feb. 20 took overtime for Northwest to earn an 88-85 victory. Western has won four games in a row by 25-plus since.
“That Washburn game at Washburn, we kind of found a rhythm,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “Didn’t play great, but we found exactly what we needed to do to be able to move the basketball better and it’s worked.”
Northwest hasn’t lost an MIAA Tournament game since 2015 and is riding back-to-back 100-point performances into the championship.