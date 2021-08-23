Northwest Missouri State volleyball will open the year as the No. 17 team in the nation.
The Bearcats earned their preseason ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 released on Monday. Only Nebraska-Kearney (4) and Washburn (8) are ranked higher from the MIAA.
Northwest also came in at No. 3 in the preseason MIAA coaches poll, receiving a pair of first-place votes and sitting just two points back of Washburn's 88 points.
The Bearcats posted a 14-3 mark this past spring during an abbreviated schedule of MIAA foes. They were ranked as high as No. 10 in 2019, a new program record.
Missouri Western came in sixth after an 8-11 spring and MIAA Tournament quarterfinals appearance. The Griffons return three All-MIAA players from 2019.
