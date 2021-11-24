MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second time in program history, Northwest Missouri State volleyball is going dancing.
“It's really pretty indescribable,“ Northwest head coach Amy Woerth said. “Being able to get into the 64, it’s such a hard thing to do in our region.”
The last time the Bearcats punched their ticket to the playoffs took place during the 2010 season.
“Our goal was to get to the regional and the national tournament. So being (able) to achieve it my last year here is completely just awesome and an awesome feeling,” Northwest junior Rachel Sturdevant said.
The Bearcats earned the No. 3 seed in the Central Region and face No. 6 seed Nebraska-Kearney (25-6) in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament in Warrensburg, Missouri, delivering the Bearcats a familiar opponent and MIAA foe.
“We know more about them than anybody that we could have played out the Northern Sun, and so just from the standpoint of having that familiarity underneath our belt, I think gives me some comfort. Knowing that we've had some success against them I think it gives me comfort too,” Woerth said.
Northwest returns to the familiar stomping grounds of University of Central Missouri who hosts the Central Region for tournament action as the No. 1 seed.
The Bearcats fell to the Jennies in the MIAA title match in five sets, but Sturdevant said the location will work in their favor.
“It's a very comfortable stage for us to be in,” Sturdevant said. “I think it’ll be really fun and really exciting to see how far we go.”
In her ninth season at the helm, Woerth has already fulfilled one of the goals she’s set for the program since taking over: Recording a 20-win season by compiling a 26-5 record.
“I've put these things up on our board so many times. I think when you dry erase it, it's gonna stay on. They've been up there for so long,” Woerth said with a smile. “It's not like we're far off from being able to get some more things marked off the list here in the future. So we're excited about that.”
Ranked No. 4 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll, Northwest's losses have all come against teams that have qualified for the NCAA Tournament – Central Missouri (three times), Nebraska-Kearney and Michigan Tech.
Although the playoffs are an unfamiliar stage for the program, Woerth said she believes her team will rise to the occasion.
“I know nationally, we're known now and we've been comfortable being highly ranked this whole entire season, but this is another level for us,” Woerth said. “It is a big game. It is a big stage, but really, it's just another volleyball game for us and trying to keep that within our realm and our brains to be able to go through it and be able to see a shine in that moment.”
As the Bearcats head to the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, they’re looking to keep the success rolling.
“I think the connection with all of us is really going to push us really far. I don't think most teams have that. I just feel so specially bonded with all of these girls and it's something that I've never felt before on like a club team or like my high school team. So I think it will play a role in our success a lot and I think it will help us have those hard conversations when they're needed,” Sturdevant said.
Northwest goes up against Nebraska-Kearney in the Central Region quarterfinals on Thursday, Dec. 2 at noon. The winner will face the winner of the No. 2 seed St. Cloud State vs. No. 7 seed Concordia-St. Paul.
