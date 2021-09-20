Northwest Missouri State volleyball fell one spot to No. 13 in the latest AVCA Top 25.
The Bearcats (8-2) dropped a Friday home match with No. 7 Central Missouri before defeating Missouri Western in four sets Saturday in St. Joseph.
MIAA foe Washburn made the move up two spots to No. 1 in the nation with a 10-1 record, one of three schools from the conference in the top seven. Nebraska-Kearney comes in at No. 4 with UCM remaining No. 7.
Northwest hosts Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State this weekend.
