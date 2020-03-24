The Northwest Missouri State Track and Field team was poised to make some noise this year.
The team was in Birmingham, Alabama on the cusp of competing for a national championship when the notification came of the cancellation of the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.
“They had already limited fans and families from coming so I assumed that we were moving forward and then immediately right after...all the sudden it was done,” head coach Brandon Masters said. “Being at the track gave us a little bit of closure. Some of them ran around the track a little bit and had some fun at the end once the shock set in.”
“It felt like a dream…it was pretty heartbreaking for the kids to see,” assistant coach Nick Gibson said. “It definitely was an experience I never really wanted to have.”
The Bearcats had a record 16 competitors set to make waves at the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, including three senior men in Karim Achengli, Tyrell Maddox and Marcus Klein.
“They really bought in as a group, sending 16 athletes to nationals, that’s a really large group and probably was one of the most in division two,” Gibson said. “It speaks very loudly to the type of kids that we had and put in the work and saw the benefits.”
Masters said this was the strongest team he’s ever had going into the competition, especially for the women who were ranked fifth in the nation.
Four seniors led the charge for the women this season: Jordan Hammond, Mercedes Isaacson-Cover, Hiba Mahgoub, and Audrey Wichman.
“I felt like we had the numbers to be able to do some amazing things at the national championship, certainly the best in my eyes, women’s squad ever in Northwest history, and to come up short, we never had the chance to prove how good we were,” Masters said.
Most of the women finished in double digits in conference championships, a feat that both Masters and Gibson take pride in.
Heading into the championship, eight of the Bearcats' nine entries for the national meet were ranked within the top-seven of their respective events.
“We felt like we had the opportunity that we could’ve been a top four team and came home with a trophy which would’ve been the first time in school history,” Gibson said. “It’s frustrating and disappointing.”
“We knew we could finish fourth in the MIAA and fourth nationally that's what this team was all about, so we were designed to be a national championship team. Although we didn’t prove it, we still finished number five in the country," Masters said.
Since Masters and Gibson inherited the program two years ago, this group quickly proved to them to be unique, showcasing their belief that they are “the class of the MIAA.”
“The big thing is this team created a legacy. This team was special. We look to build upon it next year. Hopefully we’ll be able to have business as usual come fall. Time will tell, I guess. These guys created something special that will be a lasting memory for sure,” Masters said.