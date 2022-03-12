SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Northwest Missouri State men advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament with a 69-54 quarterfinal win over Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.
The No. 3-seeded Bearcats (29-5) had four players finish in double-figure scoring.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led the way with a game-high 19 points. Hudgins also set the Northwest single-season scoring record by reaching 797 points and passing Joey Witthus (780).
Northwest sophomore Wes Dreamer recorded his sixth career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Northwest junior Diego Bernard added 11 points, seven rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal, while sophomore Luke Waters chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.
The Dragons (19-12) were led by Gatdooar Kueth's 17 points.
The opening half featured one tie and seven lead changes as Northwest held a 27-24 lead at the break.
“Shots weren’t falling for us and our offense was kind of slow at first. It’s a credit to their defense, honestly,” Hudgins said.
In the second half, the Dragons tied the contest at 31 with 17:31 remaining, but the Bearcats took over from there.
Northwest went on an 11-2 run, pushing to a 49-37 advantage with 10:25 to play, and the Bearcats remained in double figures the rest of the way, securing their 12th straight NCAA Tournament win.
“They kind of pulled away and an eight-, 10-point lead to (Northwest) is a pretty big lead because they’re going to pull it out and honestly let, what I think, is the best player in America make plays down the stretch,” MSU Moorhead head coach Chad Walthall said.
The Bearcats shot 48.2% (27-of-56) from the field and 23.5% (4-of-17) from three, while MSU Moorhead was held to 19 of 49 (38.8%) shooting from the field and 6 of 17 (35.3%) from deep.
“I thought offensively it wasn’t our best effort, but I thought defensively they had something to do with it,” McCollum said. “I thought guys stepped up.”
Northwest meets MIAA foe and No. 7-seeded Washburn in the Central Region semifinals Sunday, with a tipoff set for 5 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.
